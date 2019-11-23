Uddhav Thackeray & Sharad Pawar Determined That Shiv Sena And NCP Are 'together'

While addressing a press conference held at Y B Chauhan in Nariman Point, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray of said on Saturday that regardless of the back-stabbing done by Ajit Pawar along with the BJP to form Maharashtra government, Shiv-Sena and NCP will stand united, until the figures are proven. Comparing the act with the Surgical strike of Pakistan, Uddhav Thackeray called it a "furgical strike" on state that people should avenge. "This is a furgical strike". This is a surgical strike on Maharashtra and people will avenge it, said Uddhav Thackeray

Reacting to Ajit Pawar's move of forging alliance with BJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "I don't know if he (Ajit Pawar) has done this fearing investigating agencies or not. As per my source, 10-11 MLAs were there in Raj Bhavan and out of those, 3 are already here sitting with me." Sharad Pawar claimed that BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.

"I'm sure Governor has given them time to prove the majority but they won't be able to prove it. We will discuss with the Governor. Action against Ajit Pawar will be taken as per the procedure," said Sharad Pawar.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "It's a game played by BJP, they should be exposed." Citing an example from history Uddhav says, "Shivaji Maharaj has given a clear example of what back-stabbers should get. Earlier EVM game was going on and now this is new game. Whatever happens next, should be legally, and punctual. But we are determined that we (Shiv Sena & NCP) are together."

Meanwhile, sources have reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Ajit Pawar has betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, by taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP, adding that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support.

