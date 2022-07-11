Uddhav Thackeray Writes To 15 Shiv Sena MLAs; Thanks Them For Support During 'tough Times'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday wrote to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, thanking them for their support during tough times, "without surrendering to the pressure of threats or offers."

A majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, had rebelled against the party leadership last month, causing a collapse of the MVA government led by Thackeray. On June 30, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy.

On Monday, Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of all Shiv Sena MPs at his residence 'Matoshree,' to take a decision on the presidential election scheduled to be held next week.

Some Shiv Sena MPs had earlier urged the party leadership to support Droupadi Murmu, the nominee of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. However, the party has not announced its stand yet.

"The agenda of the meeting with MPs is to discuss the party's stand on the presidential election slated to be held on July 18," Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told PTI.

In the past too, Shiv Sena has broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Congress leaders Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee.

In 2019, Sena ditched its long-term ally BJP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray's term was cut short due to Shinde's rebellion as he demanded rejoining the 'natural ally' saffron party.

Recently, Sena MPs Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit had written to Thackeray and sought that the party support Murmu in the polls.

Presidential elections 2022

Voting to elect the successor of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind will be held on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 21. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has fielded tribal leader Droupadi Murmu for the top constitutional post,

while the Opposition has nominated 84-year-old Yashwant Sinha. The two leaders filed their nominations on June 24 and June 27 respectively in the presence of top dignitaries.

With several regional parties including the BJD, BSP, YSRCP, and SAD extending their support to Murmu, the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA nominee who is expected to win the July 18 polls comfortably.