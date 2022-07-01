Uddhav Thackeray's Closest Aide Milind Narvekar In Touch With Eknath Shinde Camp: Sources

In a massive development, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in touch with former CM Uddhav Thackeray's closest aide. Sources privy to the development informed Republic that Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar is in talks with Shinde.

Narvekar was the personal assistant of Uddhav Thackeray when he was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. During the rebellion by Shinde, he had also tried to meet the dissident leaders at a Surat hotel to pacify them.

It is worth noting that Narvekar was previously blamed for the revolt in Shiv Sena against its leadership. Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane has blamed Narvekar for not receiving his call and giving it to Uddhav Thackeray. He had also accused Narverkar of severing links between party leaders and workers and Thackeray before leafing the party.

The Eknath Shinde camp has 39 Shiv Sena legislators and several independents who played a crucial role in the ouster of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government and the formation of the new government.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension from the assembly of Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification petitions are pending.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala that urged a hearing was needed due to the pendency of disqualification proceedings against 17 lawmakers. The SC agreed to hear the fresh plea on July 11.

Making me CM is masterstroke of Fadnavis: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said that giving him the top post was the masterstroke of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"People thought that the BJP was desperate for power. But truly, this is a masterstroke by Devendra ji. To hand over power to another person despite having larger numbers (of MLAs) requires a big heart. With his decision, people of the state and the country got to see a new example of this large-heartedness," Shinde said a day after he and Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy respectively at Raj Bhavan.