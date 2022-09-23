Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena Camp Gets HC's Nod For Holding Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park

The Bombay High Court has allowed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to hold its Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The HC observed that Municipal Council misused its powers in deciding the application of petitioners.

The High Court ordered that the ground be given to Shiv Sena for preparations from October 2 to 6. In its plea, the Thackeray-led Sena pointed out that the party has been holding the annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park since 1966, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic intervened.

Uddhav's Sena moved HC after a Deputy municipal commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent letters to both factions denying permission to use the ground in Mumbai.

Following this, the Shinde faction obtained the nod for holding the rally at the MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on October 5.

The Thackeray group had also sought permission from the civic body to hold its rally at the MMRDA ground, though Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday vowed to hold the event at the Shivaji Park.

On August 22, Anil Desai from Thackeray's camp had applied to the BMC for permission for Shivaji Park. Shinde group MLA Sada Sarvankar made a similar application on August 30.

In its letters rejecting the applications, the BMC cited remarks by the Shivaji Park police station that "if any one of the applicants is granted permission to hold the rally, this may create a serious problem of law and order in the sensitive area of Shivaji Park".

Reacting to the BMC's decision, former mayor Kishori Pednekar, a spokesperson of the Thackeray-led Sena, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to corner her party. It was a "very bad script of the BJP," she said.

Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a coalition of Shiv Sena, Congres and NCP, collapsed in June after a revolt led by Eknath Shinde against the Sena leadership. Shinde was later sworn in as chief minister with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.