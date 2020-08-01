Sushant's Case: 'Uddhav Under Cong-funded Bollywood Mafia Pressure', Alleges Bihar Dy CM

The political bickering between Bihar and Maharashtra leaders over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is getting sharper by the day. In the latest, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has attacked Uddhav Thackeray alleging that the Maharashtra CM is under pressure from the "Congress-funded Bollywood mafia" and is hence trying to bury the probe.

In a series of tweets, Modi lashed out at the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) government in Maharashtra and brought up the migrant exodus following the start of the nation- wide lockdown to the fore. He alleged that people from Bihar used to complain about misbehaviour towards them in the western state but under the Uddhav government, it has "crossed all limits".

"Earlier in Maharashtra, people of Bihar used to complain of misbehavior, but now the Uddhav government, standing on the crutches of the Congress-NCP, has crossed all its limit. During the lockdown, the exodus of Bihari labourers from Maharashtra was disrupted," Modi wrote in Hindi on Twitter.

He adds, "Now the Bihar Police, which came to investigate the death of Bihar's son Sushant Singh Rajput, is not getting the support of the Mumbai Police. Uddhav Thackeray is under pressure from the Congress-funded Bollywood mafia, and so is bent on saving all those responsible in the Sushant case. How will Congress now face the people of Bihar?"

महाराष्ट्र में पहले भी बिहार के लोगों से दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायतें मिलती थीं, लेकिन अब वहां कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की बैसाखी पर टिकी उद्धव सरकार ने तो हद कर दी है।

लॉकडाउन के दौरान महाराष्ट्र से बिहारी मजदूरों की वापसी के समय अड़ंगेबाजी की गई। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 1, 2020

अब बिहार के बेटे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत की जांच के लिए पहुंची बिहार पुलिस को मुम्बई पुलिस का सहयोग नहीं मिल रहा है। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 1, 2020

उद्धव ठाकरे कांग्रेस-संपोषित बालीवुड माफिया के दबाव में हैं, इसलिए सुशांत मामले में जिम्मेदार सभी तत्वों को बचाने पर तुले हैं। कांग्रेस बिहार की जनता को क्या मुँह दिखायेगी? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 1, 2020

Nitish demands cooperation from Mumbai cops

Sushil Modi's remark comes after CM Nitish Kumar told Republic TV that he expects the Mumbai Police to cooperate with Bihar police after a case was lodged by Sushant's father against Rhea Chakraborty.

"This is the legal responsibility of Bihar police because a case has been filed in Patna by Sushant Rajput's father KK Singh. It is the duty of the Bihar police to conduct an investigation and Bihar police is doing its duty. Mumbai police should cooperate with Bihar police after a case was lodged by his father. Bihar Police is investigating with honesty and full integrity," Kumar said over the phone

"Sushant's father had approached the police and lodged an FIR and it is the responsibility of the police to investigate in Mumbai. Sushant was a popular star from Bihar and Sushant should get justice. Father of the late actor has filed an FIR, and we have started the investigation. The family should get justice and the Mumbai Police should cooperate," he added.

The Bihar police has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others on charges on abetment of suicide, cheating, and conspiracy, as claimed by Sushant’s father KK Singh in the complaint. A four-member team is currently investigating the case, having recorded the statements of Sushant’s sister and Ankita Lokhande.

Several leaders like BJP's Subramaniam Swamy, LJP's Chirag Paswan, JAP's Pappu Yadav and Nitish's JD(U) have come out in demanding a central probe into alleged foul play. Moreover, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son met his own party's leader – Home Minister Anil Deshmukh – demanding that the case be transferred to CBI from the Mumbai police – which is currently probing into it. BJP too has demanded a CBI probe citing that the three-party Maharashtra government has lost the people's trust and must hence set aside its ego and transfer the case.

