Uddhav Vs Shinde: EC Replies In Top Court On Shiv Sena Row, Calls Decision 'impartial'

The Election Commission on Wednesday filed a reply in Supreme Court on a plea challenging its decision on allotting the Shiv Sena symbol and name to Eknath Shinde Camp. The plea was filed by Uddhav Thackeray's group.

The poll body justified its decision to allot the 'bow and arrow' symbol to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and said that it was a well-reasoned order, covering all issues raised by Uddhav Thackeray's group. The EC said that it passed the order as "quasi-judicial capacity".

The Commission said that Uddhav Thackeray's allegations that EC is not being impartial are baseless. "The decision to give election symbol to Eknath Shinde faction was according to the law," said EC in an affidavit filed in the top court.

It said that the decision was taken by the commission at the constitutional level and not at the administrative level. "Decision was taken as a quasi-judicial body under the rules. Therefore, the Election Commission cannot be made a party in this matter. Hence, EC has nothing to say on the merits of the case," the poll body added.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Maharashtra was not shaped by him but by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. "The three pillars of Democracy have collapsed. Media has Lotus in their hand instead of a pen. The only hope left is Judiciary and Supreme Court," he said.

Discontent in political part not sufficient ground for governor to call for floor test: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that calling for a trust vote merely on the ground of the difference between MLAs of a ruling party can collapse an elected government. The court stated that the governor cannot lend his office to effectuate a particular result.

The observation came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Maharashtra governor, narrated the events that unfolded in June 2022.

Then-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was asked by the government to prove a majority in the floor test. However, Thackeray, resigned in the face of looming defeat, making the way for the appointment of Shinde as the new chief minister.

"Differences of opinion among MLAs within a party can be on any ground like payment of development fund or deviation from party ethos but can that be a sufficient ground for the governor to call for the floor test? Governor cannot lend his office to effectuate a particular result. Calling for a trust vote will lead to the toppling of elected government," the bench said.

The SC said that the governor should have asked (Sena) MLAs that they were in a "happy marriage" with the NCP and Congress for three tears and then suddenly what happened on a day that they wanted to go out of the alliance.