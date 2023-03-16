Uddhav Vs Shinde: SC Reserves Order On Pleas Filed By Rival Factions On Political Crisis

The Supreme Court has reserved the verdict in a batch of petitions filed by rival factions Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in connection to the Maharashtra political crisis.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, heard the matter for nine days.

In one of the arguments made by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, the CJI noted that it is not that the Uddhav faction was ousted from power as a result of a trust vote which was wrongly summoned by the government.

"You chose not to face it. The question that arises is whether there was a valid exercise of power by the governor to call for a trust vote," CJI Chandrachud said.

During the hearing, the apex court remarked that Governor should not enter into any area which precipitates the fall of a government and called the political crisis in Maharashtra a serious issue for democracy.

The remark was made after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for then-Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, said power under Article 174 to conduct floor test can be exercised only when the government is formed for the first time and that was dealt with in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan case and it is a good law.

In today's hearing, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the Thackeray camp, asked the court for setting aside governor's June 2022 order to then CM Uddhav Thackeray to take a floor test, arguing democracy will be in danger if it is not overturned.

"I am absolutely certain that without the intervention of this court our democracy will be in danger because no elected government will be allowed to survive. It is with this hope I make this plea to this court to allow this petition and set aside the order (of floor test) of the governor," Sibal said.

The Supreme Court was hearing arguments on June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis, triggered by a rebellion in Shiv Sena by Eknath Shinde and his loyalist MLAs.

A political crisis had erupted in Maharashtra after a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, and on June 29, 2022, the top court refused to stay the Maharashtra governor's direction to the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test in the assembly to prove its majority.

Sensing impending defeat, Uddhav Thackeray had quit, paving the way for Eknath Shinde to become the chief minister.