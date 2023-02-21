Uddhav’s ‘Flaming Torch’ Symbol In Danger? Samata Party Meets CM Shinde, Seeks Cooperation

Days after losing the ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray is likely to lose its claim on its 'Flaming Torch' symbol after Samata Party claimed that the symbol belongs to them. Following Uddhav’s claim on the symbol, a delegation of the Samata Party from Bihar met Chief Minister Shinde to seek his cooperation in order to reclaim their election symbol.

The delegation of the Samata Party of Bihar had a meeting on Tuesday at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s residence in Thane in the presence of party national president Uday Mandal and other members.

According to sources, Samata Party will appeal in the Supreme Court to reclaim its election symbol and requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to cooperate with them in getting 'Torch' as their official party symbol from Uddhav Thackeray.

How Uddhav got ‘Flaming Torch’ symbol?

Samata Party was founded by the late George Fernandes and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in 1994. Following the formation, the party won seats in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Manipur. However, the party was derecognised as a state party in 2004 after the majority of its members switched to JD(U).

The fight for the ‘Torch’ symbol began after the Election Commission decided to give the symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction after the ‘Bow and Arrow symbol’ were freezed by the poll body following the infighting in Shiv Sena.

Samata Party raised objection

Earlier in October 2022, after the Election Commission allotted ‘Flaming Torch’ symbol to Uddhav’s camp, Samata Party national president Uday Mandal stated, "We have a strong objection to the allocation of 'Mashaal' to Shiv Sena by the Election Commission. The 'Mashaal' is the identity of Samata Party."

“The Election Commission has stated in its notification that the 'Mashaal' symbol was reserved for Samata Party. At one point in time, our party used to be a national party. As the Election Commission has said, our party has been derecognised. Even if Samata Party has been derecognised, we have not stopped contesting elections,” Mandal added.

Uddhav loses ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol to Shinde camp

In a massive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 had ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and recognised it as the ‘real Shiv Sena’.

The Election Commission’s decision came after both the Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray were fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party. The tussle over the party name and symbol began after Shinde, now Maharashtra Chief Minister, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray last year and termed his faction to be the ‘real Shiv Sena’.