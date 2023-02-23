Uddhav's Sena Camp Faces More Trouble As Samata Party Moves SC Over 'Mashaal' Poll Symbol

Samata Party approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 23, claiming that the 'Flaming Torch' symbol that has been allotted to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction by the Election Commission (EC) last year belonged to them.

This comes after a delegation of the Samata Party met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking his help in getting back its 'Mashaal' election symbol.

Samata Party leaders meet Maha CM Eknath Shinde

The delegation led by the party president Uday Mandal met Maharashtra Chief Minister at his office in Thane on February 21.

The meeting took place days after the Election Commission (EC) recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, and provided them the 'bow and arrow' symbol. It further stated that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction would continue with the 'flaming torch' symbol that was allotted to them last year.

Samata party & Uddhav's Shiv Sena faction's battle for 'Mashaal' symbol

Late George Fernandes and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar found Samata Party in 1994. The party later won seats in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Manipur. However, the party after some time got derecognised as a state party in 2004 after a lot of its leaders switched to JD(U).

The fight for the ‘Torch’ symbol began after the EC decided to give the symbol to the Uddhav ThackeraY faction after the ‘Bow and Arrow symbol’ were freezed by the poll body following the rift among Shiv Sena leaders.

Last year in October, after the Election Commission's decision of giving the burning 'flaming torch' symbol to Thackeray-faction, Samata Party national president Uday Mandal said, "We have a strong objection to the allocation of 'Mashaal' to Shiv Sena by the Election Commission. The 'Mashaal' is the identity of the Samata Party."

Mandal added, "The Election Commission has stated in its notification that the 'Mashaal' symbol was reserved for Samata Party. At one point in time, our party used to be a national party. As the Election Commission has said, our party has been derecognised. Even if Samata Party has been derecognised, we have not stopped contesting elections.”