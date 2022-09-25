Uddhav's Shiv Sena Attacks Shinde Faction MLA In Amravati Amid Dussehra Rally Face-off

In a major breaking update from the state of Maharashtra, supporters of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction on Sunday, September 25, attacked a Hingoli Sena MLA Santosh Bangar’s vehicle, who belongs to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction in Amravati. As per sources, the supporters also raised slogans against the Shinde faction.

This comes a day after the Bombay High Court allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to stage the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction on the other hand stated that it is mulling legal options. Addressing a press briefing on September 23, Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar revealed that the Chief Minister will take a call on challenging the High Court order in the Supreme Court. Kesarkar, who holds the portfolios of School Education and Marathi Language, also asserted that this decision will not have any bearing on the pleas filed by both Sena factions in the SC.

Dussehra rally row

The Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park is a major event in the annual calendar of Shiv Sena where the party leader lays bare his thoughts on key political developments in the presence of the cadre. While both Sena factions had applied for permission to stage this event at Shivaji Park, they also zeroed in on the Bandra Kurla Complex ground as a backup option. While the Shinde camp secured the nod to hold the rally at the BKC ground, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation refused permission to both sides as far as the application for Shivaji Park is concerned. The faceoff over the Dussehra rally assumes significance in the run-up to the BMC polls where both Shiv Sena factions are seeking to prove their strength.

Image: Facebook