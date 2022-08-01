Following the arrest of Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena lashed out at the Centre on Monday claiming that the Rajya Sabha MP had been apprehended since he was a 'voice of dissent' against the BJP. In a video message, Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey called the ED crackdown a 'black day for democracy' and asserted that the 'Marathi Veer' will fight till his last breath.

"It is a black day for India and Maharashtra's democracy. He was arrested after hours of questioning just because he is a leader of the Opposition and a voice of dissent which shakes up Delhi. For the last 2.5 years, Delhi wanted to trouble Raut and arrest him. In an old case, he was cheated and arrested," said Raut.

He added, "The monsoon session is underway and if an MP is arrested, you need to inform the Speaker. Had the MVA government done this, BJP would have done drama. We respect the law, we are not of that nature. The people will answer them in the elections. You do the arrests, we will fight legally. Sanjay Raut will not bow down. He is a Marathi veer and will fight till his last breath."

Sanjay Raut arrested

Sanjay Raut was arrested by ED in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai chawl and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. According to sources, Raut was arrested for 'non-cooperation', with ED alleging that 'unaccounted cash was recovered'. Moreover, incriminating documents were also reportedly seized. The central agency as a part of its probe on Sunday conducted searches at his residence in Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening.

Following this arrest, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha on the 'misuse of investigative agencies'. Kapil Sibal has raised questions on the Supreme Court's recent judgement upholding the ED's power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and NCP workers have announced protests outside the ED office in support of the incarcerated Shiv Sena MP at 10 am today.

Meanwhile, reacting to Sanjay Raut's arrest, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Sanjay Raut threatened several persons to send them in Jail And today??? He is sent to Jail by ED. Truth always wins!"

The Rajya Sabha MP will be produced before a court in Mumbai later today, where the ED will seek his custody.