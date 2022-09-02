Uddhav's Top Aide To Switch Sides? Meeting With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Sparks Buzz

The political situation in Maharashtra took a fresh turn on Thursday as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Uddhav Thackeray's personal secretary Milind Narvekar. While Shinde stated that he visited Narvekar's residence to pay obeisance to Lord Ganesh, their meeting assumes significance at a time when the fight for the control of Shiv Sena is going on. A confidante of Thackeray for over 25 years, Narvekar was deputed to hold talks with the Congress leadership in Delhi in the run-up to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Perceived to be controlling access to the Sena supremo, he has been blamed by many leaders including MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Union Minister Narayan Rane for creating a rift between them and the party leadership. While Narvekar's name has done the rounds for an MLC and Rajya Sabha position in the past, he was appointed as the party's secretary in January 2018. When the rebellion took place in June, he met Shinde at the Le Meridian hotel in Surat as an emissary of the Shiv Sena president. With yesterday's meeting, rumour mills are abuzz that he might consider switching sides.

Change of guard in Maharashtra

On June 30, Eknath Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government took oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This came a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned. Shinde was instrumental in the downfall of the state government as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress. Devendra Fadnavis who was pipped to be the CM was inducted into the Cabinet as his Deputy even as he initially declined to be a part of the government.

The Eknath Shinde-led government received a big boost on July 3 as BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. While he polled 164 votes, only 107 MLAs voted in favour of MVA's candidate Rajan Salvi. The government won the vote of confidence a day later with a 164-99 margin. However, the fate of the government will be decided by the Supreme Court's verdict on the pleas filed by the Thackeray camp seeking the disqualification of rebels and challenging the Governor's decision to swear in Shinde as the CM. The Shinde faction has also urged EC to recognise it as the 'real Shiv Sena'.