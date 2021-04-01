"UDF, LDF Govts Betrayed Kerala; Time To Answer Them Via Ballots": Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the ruling LDF and former Congress-led UDF governments of "betraying the people of Kerala" and urged the people to answer the betrayal in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

"People of Kerala have supported UDF and LDF from time to time. But both alliances have only betrayed people. It is time to answer that betrayal via ballot and make NDA candidates victorious," Adityanath said while addressing a rally in the state. READ | Priyanka Vadra targets Left over scams, unkept promises & 'fascism' ahead of Kerala polls

Highlighting the growing activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Chief Minister said the two banned outfits are becoming a threat to national security.

'No courage to implement Love-Jihad'

Accusing the opponents of indulging in vote bank politics, the BJP leader further stated that UDF and LDF governments have no courage to bring anti-love jihad law in Kerala. "In 2009, Kerala High Court had told the state government to bring a law against love jihad in wake of the rise in such cases. But UDF and LDF governments, who engage in vote bank politics, did not show the courage to bring anti-love jihad law," he said. Yogi Adityanath also held a roadshow in Kazhakkoottam later in the day.

Kerala will hold elections for its 140-member assembly on April 6. While LDF hopes to hold power in the state, Congress is doing all it can to reclaim power. The BJP's aggressive campaigning in the state and fielding of 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM face has added spice to the contest whose final results will be declared on May 2.