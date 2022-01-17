UDF Leader Slams Kerala Govt, Says 'CPI(M) Is Communalising State More Than BJP'

Attacking the CM Pinarayi Vijayan led Kerala government, the UDF senior leader MM Hassan on Monday alleged that the CPI (M), the ruling party has been trying to communalise the state more than the BJP. Alleging that the ruling regime is playing ‘dangerous politics,’ Hassan claimed that the CPI (M) is double-faced as they speak against both minority and majority as per their convenience.

Hasaan decries CPI (M) communalising Kerala more than BJP

Hasaan claimed, "Whenever they want the majority Hindu community, they propagate anti-minority campaigns. They will talk about anti-minority and whenever they want minority support, they speak against the majority Hindu community. This is very bad because Kerala is a very progressive state and now BJP throughout the country are trying communal polarisation. In Kerala politics, CPI(M) is trying to communalise Kerala politics more than BJP. This is very dangerous and they must stop this."

Govt leaders violating COVID-19 restrictions placed for people: UDF leader

Further speaking on the COVID-19 situation in the state, the UDF leader suggested that the CPI(M) has placed several restrictions given the COVID-19 situation, while they don’t follow COVID norms themselves.

He further alleged that the coronavirus situation in the state is depleting every day and his party has decided to postpone all events. "The COVID-19 situation in Kerala is worsening day by day. The UDF has decided to postpone all other agitations and meetings till the covid situation becomes better,” said Hasaan.

Extending his attack, Hasaan went on to say, "In this worsening situation, the ruling party CPI(M) is conducting its district committee meetings with big rallies and mega thiruvathiras. In that context, we have decided to obey all the covid protocols and we have postponed all the meetings and agitation.”

Responding to the CPI(M) secretary Kodiyery Balakrishnan claims on Congress not giving representation to the minority community in the key posts, Hasaan stated, "Congress party is a secular party all over India, we have proved our secular credentials. In Kerala, we don't give party posts considering the community. Here Kerala government was headed by K Karunakaran, AK Antony and Ommen Chandy. I was also the president of KPCC. At that time, Kodiyeri and Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the UDF government is controlled by three minority leaders that Ommen Chandy, KM Mani and Kunjalikutty."

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI)