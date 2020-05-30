Kerala's Oppn Leader Attacks Govt For Charging NRIs for Institutional Quarantine Facility

The United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday staged a statewide protest against the Kerala government's decision to charge NRIs returning from abroad for institutional quarantine. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala slammed the Pinarayi-led government for taking a 'cruel' decision to charge for institutional quarantine. He further criticised the government for insulting the NRIs by considering them as paying guests.

Disclosing the harsh reality about the NRIs abroad, Chennithala said on an average three Malayalees die abroad every day and the Kerala government has not done anything for these people. He also questioned the state government for not using the Chief Minister's disaster funds to pay for the institutional quarantine of NRIs.

"On an average three Malayalees die abroad on a daily basis. The government did nothing for the people who died abroad. MPLAD fund has amended now. People are donating to the Chief Minister's disaster fund. Rs 2,000 crores have been collected in the fund, why can't the government use this fund to give institutional quarantine to NRIs free of cost," said Chennithala.

The opposition is pointing out the government's lapses, but the government is not ready to rectify it, he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had expressed inability to provide quarantine facilities for "lakhs of people" coming to the state and said that people will have to pay for it.

COVID-19 cases in Kerala

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has 1150 total confirmed coronavirus cases , out of which 577 are active cases, 565 patients have been cured/discharged and 8 deaths have been reported.

