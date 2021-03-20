UDF Unveils Manifesto For Kerala Polls: Law To Protect Sabarimala, Farm Loan Waiver & More

Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) released its manifesto for the Kerala Assembly elections with a slew of schemes providing homes and employment for the people of the state.

Speaking about the election manifesto, Kerala Congress chief Ramesh Chennithala said it was drafted after the consultation of people over the last 7 months. Congress MP Benny Behanan also said that the manifesto included extensive inputs from all sections of society and would bring the state out of the last "5 years of disruptions" under the LDF government.

The manifesto features a 'Nyay scheme' for the people of Keralam under which five lakh people will be given homes free of cost and home allocation funds for families belonging to backward classes such as SC, ST will be raised by Rupees 6 lakhs. The UDF also promises to automate the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) to allow transparency in employment.

It also includes a COVID-19 relief and stimulus package. Besides this, Congress has decided to provide Rupees 5,000 each to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, whose income was hit due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

'Law to protect Sabarimala traditions'

A special law for the protection of Sabarimala tradition also features in the UDF manifesto, in an attempt to woe the community which plays a crucial vote bank in Kerala elections.

Congress has further said it will announce a special agriculture budget and waive off the loans incurred by farmers for their crop loss before 2018. The manifesto also promises fast-track processes for women entrepreneurs to start their business as well as provide financial support.

In order to bring relief to the tourism sector, Congress has promised a special package and an extension of the repayment period for tourism industries, helping them maintain high CIBIL score.

Congress' Kerala push

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is the main contender to the Left-led LDF. Kicking off its 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra', Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has vowed to bring legislation to protect the rights of the Ayyappa devotees when the UDF is voted to power. Rahul Gandhi has also visited the state multiple times, campaigning for UDF. Elections will take place in a single-phase in Kerala, with the polling of votes on April 6 followed by counting and declaration of results on May 2.