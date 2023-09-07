'Udhayanidhi Stalin Entitled To His Views,' Says Kamal Haasan Amid Sanatan Dharma Row

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, on Thursday, September 7 came in defence of Tamil Nadu minister and CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin who is facing ire for his provocative statements against the Sanatan Dharma. In a post on X, Haasan said that that the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in Tamil Nadu is entitled to his views and denounced the 'twisting of his words' and threats directed toward the latter for comparing Sanatan to a disease. He further called on for a peaceful discussion regarding the controversy saying that it is a "hallmark of a true democracy."

The hallmark of a true democracy is the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History has repeatedly taught us that asking the right questions has led to important answers and contributed to our development as a better society.@Udhaystalin is… September 7, 2023

"The hallmark of a true democracy is the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History has repeatedly taught us that asking the right questions has led to important answers and contributed to our development as a better society," the Makkal Needhi Maiam president said in his post.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin is entitled to his views on Sanatana. If you disagree with his viewpoint, it is important to engage in a discussion based on the merits of Sanatana instead of resorting to threats of violence or legal intimidation tactics, or distorting his words to evoke emotional responses for narrow political gains," he further said.

Stalin Jr.'s statement where he compared Sanatan Dharma to dengue, malaria and COVID-19 at the 'Sanatana Abolition Conclave' on September 2 has drawn intense backlash. This controversy snowballed after another DMK leader A Raja said that Sanatan should be compared with HIV and social stigmas. As a result of his remarks, Stalin Jr. has been booked on the complaints of Hindu activists in UP's Kanpur and Karnataka's Bengaluru.

Demand for action against DMK leaders reaches Supreme Court

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking for an FIR against Stalin Jr. and A Raja for their alleged hate speeches against the Sanatan Dharma. Additionally, contempt proceedings against CP, Delhi Police, DCP, North West & Commissioner of Police, Chennai for not lodging FIR and action as per SC orders against the duo.

A case against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge has also been filed for allegedly outraging religious feelings and backing the DMK leader's remark. Along with Udhayanidhi, he was also booked at the Civil Lines Police Station in Kanpur under IPC Sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups).