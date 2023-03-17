Udhayanidhi Stalin Refuses To Unveil Grandfather Karunanidhi's Statue, DMK Workers Protest

A protest against Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was staged today, March 17, as he did not get down to inaugurate the statue of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, who is his grandfather. It was set up by local DMK functionaries in Kunniyur village in Thiruvarur district.

The Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was expected to inaugurate the statue of his grandfather, Karunanidhi. Udhayanidhi did not get down to open up the statue, which hurt the sentiments of the DMK functionaries and the villagers, whos started to protest against him.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is the son of M. K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and the grandson of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. Karunanidhi, and holds the portfolio of Youth Welfare and Sports in Stalin's cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi, along with CM MK Stalin visited ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's residence in Chennai to offer condolences as his mother passed away on February 24.