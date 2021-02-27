Udhayanidhi Stalin Wants Ticket From Chepauk-Triplicane Constituency For TN Assembly Polls

In the latest development, DMK chief MK Stalin's son Udhyanidhi has filed an application with the party seeking a ticket from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in Chennai. Udhayanidhi Stalin's move comes amid the Election Commission announcing the dates for Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam, and West Bengal. As per reports, the DMK Youth Secretary filed an application seeking a ticket from the constituency that DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi won from three times in the past. The Chepauk-Tripiplicane seat was represented previously by DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, who died of COVID-19 related complications.

Meanwhile, the DMK formed a seven-member committee to discuss seat-sharing talks with Congress and other allies. Party General Secretary Duraimurugan said the panel would be headed by Treasurer T.R. Baalu. K.N. Nehru, I. Periyasamy, K. Ponmudi, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, Organising Secretary R.S. Bharathi and E.V. Velu would be part of the team, he added. Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Oomen Chandy, and Dinesh Gundu Rao met DMK representatives on Friday to negotiate seat-sharing talks and as per reports, Congress raised a demand for 54 seats as opposed to 41 that it contested in the previous election.

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

In a big development on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Tamil Nadu will have a single-phase poll.

Tamil Nadu (Single-phase election)

234 seats (44-SC, 2-ST)

88,936 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 24

Date of polling- April 6

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Kamal Haasan's MNM has initiated alliance talks with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP while AIMIM's Owaisi has also expressed interest to fight polls in the southern state. Erstwhile AIADMK ally Samathuva Makkal Katchi, headed by actor R Sarathkumar, joined hands with joins hands with SRM Group Paarivendhar's Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi to fight the upcoming polls.

