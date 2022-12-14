Udhayanidhi Stalin's Induction In Tamil Nadu Cabinet Reveals DMK's Internal Tussles?

Udhayanidhi Stalin's induction as a Minister in the MK Stalin Council of Ministers has lots of internal tussles not only in the DMK but in the first family. Stalin has to soothe the anger of his sister Kanimozhi. The induction of Udhayanidhi indicates that DMK has to strive hard to repeat the 38 Lok Sabha seat sweep in 2024. Yes of course a strong political message is sent before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The DMK organisation will be energised. District cadres of DMK will be activated. But one thing is certain, the timing of the grand entry of Udhayanidhi.

Why at this juncture? Is it to spruce up the image of the 18-month-old Ministry of Stalin?

DMK is undergoing massive internal conflicts. Serious differences of political approach by district secretaries. And in the Government, bureaucracy is not that supportive as DMK suspects the deep-rooted ADMK influence in IAS and in IPS. As always the North Indians in Tamil Nadu cadre also create a discomfort for smooth sailing of administration.

A big headache for MK Stalin is the out reach of Governor R N Ravi. A parallel narrative is set by R N Ravi through his pro-Hindutiva speeches, pro-Union Government approaches. The Governor is not giving consents to various acts of Tamil Nadu Assembly. These are the factors for the Chief Minister to recast his council of Ministers, with induction of his son Udhayanidhi.

The hurry to induct Udhayanidhi, is it administrative pressure on Chief Minister? Or is to groom Udhayanidhi before the 2023 Tamil Nadu Budget? Known as Udhay among his supporters, Chinnavar, (the English version of Chinnavar is the younger in the family) Udhayanidhi, a first-time MLA from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni assembly constituency in Chennai, has been allotted Youth Affairs and Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation portfolios. What does it indicate? Will Udhayanidhi be part of the 2023 Tamil Nadu budget preparation? Or will he reply to senior Ministers' questions in Tamil Nadu assembly?

Only time can answer these questions. But few senior Ministers of MK Stalin are certainly rattled. Durai Murugan who is aged 81, wants to pave way for youth to take over DMK.

Few political observers also comment on the changing narratives of ideologies in the youth of Tamil Nadu - which is pro-Hindu and pro-Narendra Modi. The Tamil youth are attracted by K Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu president of the BJP. The huge crowd Annamalai attracts, and the media attention for BJP in the state are certain factors for DMK to have actively thought to induct Udhayanidhi.

Suddenly, Udhayanidhi presented a brick to his father as a gift for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll sweep by DMK. Reason, that Udhayanidhi picked up the brick from Madurai, where the All India Institute of Medical Science was not coming up, as was promised by the Narendra Modi Government. This unethical gesture was commented upon by the state BJP chief Annamalai. There were law and order issues. Coimbatore blasts, religious conversions, NIA arrests. DMK was getting bad media. To set these right, DMK might have planned a reshuffle of the Stalin Ministry and to induce youth with Udhayanidhi getting a berth in Stalin Government.

MK Stalin's strategy is to neutralise the power centre in the party, government, and in family too. If you analyse the timing, there has been discord among the senior Ministers in Stalin cabinet, who overshoot their personality. Stalin, unlike his father, is unable to control the motor mouth Ministers. As a matter of fact recently, MK Stalin in DMK General Council meeting admitted that he does not get sleep due to bickerings among the DMK leaders.

Stalin also stated that he is in a fragile health and that he would not expect the following day’s newspaper headlines. Stalin speech was an indication that something worst was to happen. But it ended with the induction of Udhayanidhi. Now, the fiscal condition of the Tamil Nadu Government is not conducive. Stalin is unable to fulfil the 2021 assembly poll manifesto to give thousands of rupees to women and reduce the petrol and diesel prices.

Turning to family, there is a “Damad Sri”- in the form of Sabareesan, the all-powerful son-in-law a Robert Vadra type. Massive importance is accorded to Sabareesan by the babudom, party cadre, and of course by the members of the Karunanidhi family. In a lighter vein a political commentator put it that Stalin effectively brought in a “single window clearance” system. Only through “Damad Sri” Sabareesan.

Few Tamil Youtube Channels which are active in providing insight into the first family also hint at the distancing of Kanimozhi. She is the daughter of the other wife of Karunanidhi. Kanimozhi feels sidelined. She has been greeted on her birthday by a special phone call by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. These juicy stories being sprinkled give undue speculation about the palace secrets of the first family.

More to it, induction of Udhayanidhi is also being considered to keep balance between the disgruntled old leaders like TR Baalu, Jagathrakshakan, A Raja, SS Palanimanickam, who are 6 or 7 times MPs. In the present Lok Sabha, many of the MPs owe allegiance to Udhayanidhi than to MK Stalin. Such was pick up in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Also similar strategy was adopted to get more Udhayanidhi picks up for MLAs in 2021 Assembly polls.

MK Stalin's political approach toward Union Government is quite interesting. Especially after the Gujarat polls. Stalin does not want to antagonize Narendra Modi. DMK is also getting lots of pinpricks from its allies like Congress VCK and Communists. Stalin is adopting a balanced politics. Two-time DMK leader MK Stalin meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is somewhat intriguing. After the one-on-one meeting with Narendra Modi, there is a static silence in DMK's vehement attacks on BJP. The outburst of Durai Murugan, the General Secretary of DMK, that BJP is enlarging its foot prints like an 'octopus animal' in Tamil Nadu.

Two major factors that created discomfort in the DMK's ruling alliance are the Supreme Court's release of 7 accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, and subsequently, the Congress approaching the apex court by imploding with the Centre to review the court ruling. The other is the EWS quota. There have been contradictory views from All India Congress Committee while DMK is totally opposed to EWS quota as pronounced by the Supreme Court. Which ever way one looks at the induction of Udhayanaidhi, there are plus and minus.

In short, the son's induction to the father’s cabinet is political fodder for the BJP at the all-India level, to propagate “gore parivarvad” still prevalent in state parties.

This story is written by R. Rajagopalan. He is a veteran journalist and reported proceeding for Dinamani and Vaartha. Since 1980, a well-known place in English TV debates. He widely travelled with Presidents and Prime Ministers of the country.

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts, analysis, assumptions, and perspectives appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Republic TV/ Republic World/ ARG Outlier Media Pvt. Ltd.)