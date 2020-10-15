Udit Raj Claims 'only Cited Kumbh Mela'; Distances View From Congress Amid Controversy

Congress leader Udit Raj was on Thursday confronted on retreating from his controversial remark against the Uttar Pradesh government for allocating funds to organise the Kumbh Mela cultural event in Allahabad.

Following the Assam government’s decision to close all state-run madrassas and around 100 Sanskrit Tols, the Congress leader had rushed to politicise the issue, questioning the expenditure on Kumbh Mela which is organised every six years by the UP government. Udit Raj accused the Yogi Adityanath-led government of ‘preaching’ Hinduism and favouring the religion by spending Rs 4,200 crores to organise the mega event.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote, “Government funds should not be used for religious teachings. Rituals should also not be funded by the Government. The UP government spends Rs 4,200 crores on Allahabad’s Kumbh Mela, which is also wrong.”

He was quick to delete the tweet after facing criticism for opposing the cultural event and comparing the same with the Assam government’s decision to close state-run Islamic Madrassas.

‘Kumbh Mela remark misunderstood’

Upon being questioned on Republic TV, Udit Raj made a u-turn and said that citing Kumbh Mela was his ‘theoretical and ideological intake’ on the matter and he did not criticise the event’s expenditure. The Congress leader added that his ‘personal’ remark did not project the opinion of his party either.

“BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that religion should not be promoted at the expense of the government. Even the Constitution mentions that the state should be separate from religion. On the same lines, I just cited Kumbh Mela. I have not spoken against it. In the eyes of the constitution and the government, every religion should be treated equally,” Udit Raj told Republic TV.

He further said that his remark had nothing to do with the Congress party’s stand, and was ‘twisted by vested interests to create controversy’. “I supported Himanta Biswa Sarma’s stand but when I expressed my views on the same, it was misunderstood by vested interests. Therefore, I deleted my tweet,” Udit Raj added.

