In a massive shock to the Congress, multiple events were witnessed in the day that left the grand old party in shambles. Apart from senior leader from Punjab, Sunil Jakhar, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress also received a setback in form of a Supreme Court verdict where senior party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was sentenced to 1-year imprisonment over a three-decades-old road rage case.

Following Jakhar joining the BJP, Gujarat leader Hardik Patel quitting the Congress, and Navjot Sidhu being handed a one-year prison sentence, Congress leader Udit Raj provided his thoughts in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network.

"As far as Sunil Jakhar is concerned, the action was already taken against him and it was expected that he will switch the party. On the other hand, it is very unfortunate that Hardik Patel has left the party. But if anybody says that a party is a party of family, then it is a disrespect of the mandate of the people. Congress is the most democratic party. In BJP there is no internal democracy. Maybe what he wanted was not done and that is why he is putting such allegations. Congress has the maximum democracy within the party," said Udit Raj.

"India has a huge population and it's not possible that all the grievances are sorted out or all the voices are communicated. I don't know why he is creating such a ruckus and blaming the higher leadership. He was well respected and pampered Congress leader. Maybe there was an internal fight at the state level that might have irked him to quit the party. Whatever he is saying is incorrect," the Congress leader added.

On being asked about the upcoming Gujarat elections, Raj said that he spoke to the PCC chief Jagdish Thakor and claimed that there will be no impact on the party after Hardik Patel's exit.

Udit Raj on Navjot Singh Sidhu's Arrest

Responding to the Supreme Court's order of sentencing senior Sidhu to one-year rigorous imprisonment in a three-decade-old road rage case, Udit Raj said, "It is an exception that a review petition has been accepted otherwise, in 99.99 cases, such a petition doesn't get accepted but in this case, it has happened. Anyway, it is an individual matter and has nothing to do with politics. However, Sidhu will definitely try to look for any remedy. Let's see what happens".

