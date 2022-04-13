Udupi Contractor Death Case: FIR Filed Against Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa & His Aides

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa after a contractor who leveled corruption allegations against him was found dead, in a suspected case of suicide.

The Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the contractor's brother. The minister has been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides - Basavaraj and Ramesh - have also been named in the FIR.

The contractor, Santhosh K Patil, who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Patil, who is from the Belagavi district, had earlier alleged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him. However, the minister dismissed the claims and filed a defamation suit against Patil.

Before he went missing on April 12, Patil had reportedly written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He left a purported suicide note blaming the minister as the 'sole reason' for his death.

Congress demands Eshwarappa's arrest

Congress has demanded Eshwarappa's arrest and his dismissal from the Cabinet. The workers of the grand old party are holding protests across the state to get their demands fulfilled. However, KS Eshwarappa has rejected the opposition’s demand for his resignation, stating that there is no question of him budging to the opposition’s demand and leaving the ministerial office.

Amid the uproar over the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured that his government would conduct a thorough probe into the matter and investigate the reasons behind Santosh Patil's death.

While speaking on the issue on Tuesday, Bommai informed that a police complaint has been lodged and a preliminary investigation is being done. On the basis of the initial investigation, suitable action will be taken, Bommai stated.