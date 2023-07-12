Uglier Than Left Politics: BJP Fact-finding Panel Attacks WB CM Mamata On Poll Violence

The BJP’s fact-finding team, which arrived in West Bengal, came down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the poll violence that took place during the Panchayat elections and said that her politics has become uglier than the politics of the Left parties.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, chief of BJP’s fact-finding team, reminded Mamata about her “own evolution”.

“I want to remind Mamata Banerjee about her own evolution. Why has your (Mamata Banerjee) politics become uglier than the politics of the Left? Why has your politics become full of atrocities? We need an answer. The court has to intervene during every election in the state,” Prasad said.

Mamata Banerjee shamed the democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Further slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Prasad accused Mamata of “shaming” the democracy in West Bengal.

"BJP had a clean sweep in Uttar Pradesh, but there were hardly any instances of violence across the state. Then why is this the case in West Bengal? Even yesterday, someone was killed during the counting of votes. The elected candidates were asked to join TMC or else they will not be given the certificate. Mamata Ji, you have shamed the democracy in Bengal. Mamata ji I want to ask you, why are you not in a position to face the media and share your happiness on this victory?,” he said.

Prasad calls Banerjee a political fighter

The BJP leader also praised Banerjee for being a “political fighter.”

“I respect Mamata Banerjee as a political fighter but Mamata ji, what is going on in your state?” he said.

Rahul Gandhi not spared

Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, was also subjected to sharp criticism from the BJP MP.

“Why are you not speaking on West Bengal violence? Congress workers have been also beaten up by TMC goons, why are you (Rahul Gandhi) silent?,” questioned Prasad.

BJP’s fact-finding team and its plan

BJP President JP Nadda formed a five-member committee as the violence during the Panchayat elections intensified. Satyapal Singh, Rekha Verma, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal and Dr Rajdeep Roy, Lok Sabha MP from Assam are members of the fact-finding committee under the leadership of senior party leader Ravishankar Prasad.

The fact-finding team reached Kolkata Wednesday July 12 and will visit the violence-hit areas later in the day and on Thursday, informed Prasad.

“Nadda ji has sent us here to inspect the deaths and riots that took place during the Bengal Panchayat elections,” said Prasad.

“Day after tomorrow, we will visit North Bengal and meet with the victims who were affected by the violence and then submit the report to JP Nadda,” he added.