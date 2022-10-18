Ujjain MP Sheds 32kgs After Nitin Gadkari Promises Him Development Funds Worth Rs 1000Cr

Taking up Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's challenge to lose weight, Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya lost almost 32 kg of weight in lieu of development in his constituency after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari challenged him to lose weight in exchange for Rs 1000 crore for development work in his constituency for each kg lost. Speaking to reporters, Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya said, 'I accepted the challenge and I have lost almost 32 kg."

While addressing a public event in Ujjain in February this year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari promised the MP on stage that he would give Rs 1000 crore for development work for each kilogram lost.

Speaking to ANI multimedia news agency on Monday, Ujjain MP Anil Frojiya said that he accepted the challenge and has lost almost 32 kgs. BJP MP said, "I met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and told him about my weight loss journey. He was very happy to know about it. As promised, he has approved development plans worth Rs 2,300 crores for the region." Speaking to reporters, Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya said that he follows a strict diet for weight loss. Explaining his fitness regime, Firojiya said, “I wake up at 5.30 in the morning and then go for a morning walk. My morning workout includes running, exercise and yoga. I follow an Ayurvedic diet chart. I take a light breakfast. For lunch and dinner, I eat salad, one bowl of green vegetables, and one roti made up of mixed cereals. Occasionally I take carrot soup or dry fruits in between.”

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya further asserted that if weight loss brings more budget allocation for Ujjain, he is ready to continue with his fitness regime for the development of the constituency.

Nitin Gadkari makes a condition for allocating funds for development works in Ujjain

Earlier in June, Firojiya said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Fit India’ movement. Union Miniter Nitin Gadkari had told me on stage that for each kilogram I lose, I will earn Rs 1,000 crore for development works in Ujjain. I took it as a challenge and have lost 15 kg so far. I will reduce it further and request him to release funds as promised.”

Addressing a public event earlier in February this year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “I made a condition for allocating funds to Firojiya. Once my weight was 135 kg more than that of Anil Firojiya. But now my weight is 93 kg. I showed him my old photograph. It is hard to recognize me in that photo. I will allocate Rs 1,000 crore for each kg he loses.”