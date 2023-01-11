U'khand CM Dhami Announces Rs 1.5 Lakh Aid As Interim Assistance To Affected In Joshimath

The office of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the residents of the area affected by land sinking in Joshimath will be given Rs 1.5 lakh as interim assistance.

According to the announcement, the local people who have been affected by the landslide will be compensated at the market rate which will be decided after taking the suggestions of the stakeholders.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @pushkardhami जी द्वारा दिए गए निर्देशों का अनुपालन करते हुए प्रभावित परिवारों को तात्कालिक तौर पर ₹1.5 लाख की धनराशि अंतरिम सहायता के रूप में दी जा रही है। — Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) January 11, 2023

Uttarakhand CM Dhami said, "Our government is taking full care of the interests of the local people. The local people who have been affected by the landslide will be compensated at the market rate. The market rate will be decided after taking the suggestions of the stakeholders and in the public interest only."

"हमारी सरकार स्थानीय लोगों के हितों का पूरा ध्यान रख रही है। भू-धंसाव से जो स्थानीय लोग प्रभावित हुए हैं उनको बाजार दर पर मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। बाजार की दर हितधारकों के सुझाव लेकर और जनहित में ही तय की जाएगी।" : श्री @pushkardhami जी — Office Of Pushkar Singh Dhami (@OfficeofDhami) January 11, 2023

CM Dhami to chair emergency cabinet meeting

Notably, the Chief Minister has called for an emergency cabinet meeting in connection with the Joshimath 'sinking' issue. The meeting will be held on January 13. Sources said that an emergency meeting has been called to take a decision regarding the compensation and other arrangements for the families affected by the land subsidence in Joshimath.

As per sources, the state government will decide if approval can be given for new constructions in hilly areas on the basis of carrying capacity.

Joshimath- a historic temple town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district is 'sinking' due to land subsidence. Hundreds of houses have developed cracks and over 600 families in Joshimath have been rehabilitated on an urgent basis the town has been declared a 'landslide subsidence zone', part of the reason being the rapid urbanisation it has undergone in the past few years.