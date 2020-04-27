Uttarakhand CM Follows 'jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi' Mantra; Exudes Faith In PM Modi's Leadership

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday said that he is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi' as the state government is gradually working on improving the economic situation while adhering to coronavirus guidelines. This statement comes after the meeting of Chief Ministers with the Prime Minister over the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"Now we are working on the mantra 'Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi' given by the Prime Minister. While strictly following the guidelines of the Government of India, we are gradually working on improving the economic situation. Pharma, food processing units are working, many industries have started under the guidelines," Rawat said.

Rawat also said that it should be looked at and which economic activities can be started while adhering to all guidelines to combat COVID-19.

"Nine hill districts of the state are free from the influence of Corona. The works of National Highway, MNREGA have been started keeping in mind everything. For the economic revival of the state, a committee of cabinet sub-committee and experts has been formed, whose report will be received soon," he said.

Rawat said that Uttarakhand is a tourism and pilgrimage destination has been greatly affected by the lockdown. "But I am confident that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the situation in the state will improve again," he added. He said that the gates of Gangotri and Yamunotri have been opened on Akshaya Tritiya while maintaining all precautions.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total cases at 27,892; death toll hits 872

READ: SC issues notice to Centre & DGCA over PIL filed for full refund of airline flight tickets

Meanwhile, the count of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand has risen to 50 with two more persons, including a nursing staff at AIIMS Rishikesh, testing positive for coronavirus.

A 28-year-old member of the nursing staff at AIIMS, Rishikesh and a 32-year-old woman who recently delivered a child at the Doon Hospital tested positive for coronavirus late on Saturday night, Additional Secretary (Health) Yugal Kishore Pant said. Both the mother and child have been kept at the isolation ward of the Doon Hospital, he said.

READ: Coronavirus patient treated with plasma therapy in Delhi recovers, gets discharged

READ: PM Modi-CMs' statement out: 'Covid impact to remain; need brave reforms, economy focus'

(with inputs from ANI)