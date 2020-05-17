U'khand CM Hails 'multidimensional' Steps By FM; Highlights Provisions For Migrants

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat hailed the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last tranche of the economic package. He said that the measures would provide financial resources to the states and employment opportunities to the migrant workers returning back to their villages.

The Chief Minister said that the recent announcements by the Centre will help the states in setting up health and wellness centres. He further said that the health infrastructure will be strengthened and a new chapter of quality education and digital education will start in the country.

"The Central government has taken multidimensional steps under the Rs 20 lakh crore package which will pave the way for a self-reliant India. Today's announcements by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will provide financial resources to the states and employment to the migrant workers returning to the villages," said Rawat, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"With the additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), employment opportunities will be available in large number in the villages," he added.

On the Central government's decision to increase the borrowing limit for states from 3 to 5 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for the current financial year 2020-21, giving them additional resources of Rs 4.28 lakh crore to soak the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister said that "this will help the states in mobilizing financial resources".

Sitharaman unveils fifth tranch of the economic package

Currently, there are 90,927 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 34,109 patients have been discharged and 2,879 casualties have been reported. Sitharaman unveiled the fifth and the last tranche of the economic package on Sunday. The Centre has decided to allocate Rs.40,000 crore under MNREGA to help generate nearly 300 crore person days. This shall also boost the rural economy and the creation of livelihood assets. Public expenditure on health will be increased and measures such as Infectious Diseases Hospital Blocks in all districts, the National Digital Health Mission would be undertaken to prepare the country for future epidemics

Moreover, the PM eVidya- a programme for multi-mode access to digital education shall be launched immediately and the top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically commence online courses by May 30. Sitharaman also elaborated on Ease of Doing Business reforms and the formulation of a new Public Sector Enterprises whereby all sectors would be open to the private sector. At the same time, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector in strategic sectors. Furthermore, she announced the decriminalisation of the Companies Act violations involving technical and procedural defaults with 7 compoundable offences being dropped and 5 others to be dealt with under an alternative framework. Additionally, she mentioned that the Centre had decided to increase the borrowing limits of state governments from 3% to 5% in 2020-21. Overall, the Atmanirbhar Bharat economic package totals to Rs.20,97,053 crore.

