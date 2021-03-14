U'khand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Reviews Decisions By Former Govt; Lifts Curbs On Kumbh Mela

Days after being appointed as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat has decided to review the ‘politically incorrect' decisions made by the former Trivendra Singh Rawat-led government.

Stating that his government will go with the sentiments of common people, Singh announced that no Covid-19 negative certificate will be required from April 1 for pilgrims visiting Haridwar to take a holy dip in River Ganga during the Kumbh Mela. The decision will give relief to scores of pilgrims who are planning to visit the pilgrimage site during Kumbh Mela that is set to begin on April 1.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, the Trivendra Singh government had imposed several restrictions for the Kumbh Mela including mandatory Covid negative report, restricted entry of senior citizens, and those with comorbidities. The decision was criticised by the seer and the local community.

CM Tirath to ‘review’ Devasthanam Act

Newly appointed CM Tirath also said his government will ‘review’ a controversial Devasthanam Act which brings 55 temples including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines under the government control. In an attempt to bridge the gap between stakeholders and government, Tirath said he will priests and try to understand their perspective on the matter.

Tirath Singh Rawat is an MP from the Pauri Garhwal constituency, with a major influence on the seer community. Following his selection as the CM, his constituency will go for a bypoll.