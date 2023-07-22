U'khand Minister Premchand Agarwal Shown Black Flags In Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand Minister Premchand Agarwal met with intense protests on Friday when he came here to review the disaster work.

Aggarwal, the minister in-charge of Uttarkashi district, was shown black flags by Congress party workers as his delegation came out from the Nehru Mountaineering Institute after the review meeting.

Congress workers raised slogans against the minister for slow progress in last year's Ankita Bhandari murder case.

As the sloganeering became intense, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, who were part of the minister's convoy, had to come out of their cars to convince the agitators.

The minister was not spared denunciation even by the rural women who were waiting on a road with their complaints, but the minister's cavalcade sped ahead without stopping.

Enraged, the women raised slogans against Agarwal.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had recently directed his cabinet colleagues to visit districts under their charge to take stock of relief operations.