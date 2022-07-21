Uma Bharti Pans Sonia Gandhi Over Protests Against ED Summon: 'If She's Indian Citizen...'

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Sonia Gandhi, BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday raked up the Congress chief's Italian origin once again. Taking to Twitter, Bharti contended that Sonia Gandhi will be considered an Indian citizen only if she prevents people from protesting against her appearance before the ED today. It is worth recalling that Bharti threatened to resign as the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister in May 2004 and start an agitation if Sonia Gandhi became the PM in line with her non-negotiable stance on persons of foreign origin occupying apex posts.

Uma Bharti said, "If Sonia Gandhi ji stops the protesters protesting her appearance before the ED in the National Herald case today, then it will be decided that she is really a citizen and a serious leader of this country. Otherwise, we will not be able to forget that she is of Italian origin and does not respect Indian law and constitution". Dubbing the ED's summons to the Congress president as "politics of revenge," the party is staging protests across the country currently.

The National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds. He specifically highlighted that Young Indian Pvt. Limited paid only Rs.50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs.90.25 crore that Associated Journals Limited (AJL) owed to Congress. On December 19, 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

In February 2021, the Delhi High Court issued notice to the Gandhis seeking their response to Swamy's plea seeking to lead the evidence in the matter before the trial court. However, they contended that the plea by the BJP parliamentarian was "misconceived and premature". The ED registered a case under PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian Pvt. Limited. In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi.

It alleged that the Lok Sabha MP concealed the information that he was the director of Young Indian Pvt. Ltd and one of its largest shareholders while submitting his I-T returns for 2011-12. As AJL had prime properties across India including in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, Panchkula and Lucknow, Young Indian Pvt Ltd. became the owner of these assets when it purchased the shares of the former. While the Congress president was originally summoned by the ED on June 8, her appearance date was pushed forward after she tested positive for COVID-19.