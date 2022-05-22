Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti said that Kashi holds similar importance for Hindus as Mecca holds for Muslims. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the place of origin of Kashi Vishwanath is where Gyanvapi Complex is situated.

"If some matter is in court then I cannot comment on that. But my faith is not in court, it is in my heart. I'm a Hindu and Shiv and Kashi are important to me. Crores of people go there every year. I've myself seen the pratima of Devi Ji but it is now hidden. In 1991, Advani Ji had allowed me to talk about it in the Parliament. Mosques are common religious places but Kashi, Mathura and Vrindavan are important ones for us," Uma Bharti told Republic.

She added, "Like Muslims have Mecca, Hindus have Kashi. The place of origin of Kashi Vishwanath is where the Gyanvapi complex is situated. This is not only Uma Bharti saying but it is a historical fact."

A group of women had submitted a petition to pray before the Hindu gods' idols on the Gyanvapi mosque's outer wall, which is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

District and Sessions Court Varanasi will begin hearing the Gyanvapi lawsuit on Monday. The Supreme Court had transferred the suit from the Civil Judge to the District Judge on May 21.

Ascertaining of religious character of place of worship not barred under 1991 law: SC

The Apex Court had observed that ascertaining the religious charter of a place of worship is not prohibited under the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, PS Narasimha, and Surya Kant said that it has dealt with provisions of the Places of the Worship Act 1991 in its 2019 Ayodhya verdict and Section 3 doesn't expressly bar ascertaining the religious character of the place of worship.

Justice Chandrachud said, "Suppose there is an Agiyari (a Parsi fire temple) and there is a Cross in another segment of the Agiyari in the same complex. Does the presence of an Agiyari make the Cross an Agiyari? Does the presence of the Cross make the Agiyari a place of Christian worship? Therefore if you have this hybrid character forget this arena of contestation. This hybrid character is not unknown in India."

He added, "What is the Act of 1991 therefore recognises. The presence of the Cross will not make an article of Christian faith into an article of the Zoroastrian faith. Nor does an article of Zoroastrian faith make it a structure of Christian faith. Therefore, at some level the survey whether the trial judge went far beyond his remit and whether it was appropriate, we will not hazard ourselves by rendering an opinion in the order at this stage. We are also concerned about these issues but the ascertainment of the religious character of a place as a procedural instrument may not necessarily fall foul of the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the Act of 1991."