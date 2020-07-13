Education, Ability, Jealousy: BJP's Uma Bharti Blames Rahul Gandhi For Congress' Problems

In her first reaction to the Congress infighting in Rajasthan, BJP national Vice-President Uma Bharti on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for causing a rift among the party leaders. Uma Bharti said the Congress leader does not let the party's young leaders rise as he is ‘jealous of their capabilities’ and it leads to internal fissures in the party.

“Congress is responsible for its own destruction. They don’t let young leaders to rise and that creates an environment of envy. Rahul Gandhi feels that if educated and able leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot are given higher positions, then he will be left behind. Congress has fallen victim to jealousy,” she told reporters.

The BJP leader’s statements came amid speculations that Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot is set to join BJP along with 30 MLAs in his camp. Referring to Pilot, Uma Bharti further said that BJP supports able leaders and gives them a position that they deserve.

“If capable individuals from any party join us, we will definitely give them a position. We will respect them, there is no place for jealousy in BJP,” Uma Bharti added.

Sachin Pilot 'ready to fight for Rajasthan's people'

Breaking his silence on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president Sachin Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him, but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan. The Congress leader who is in Delhi said that he will make his intent clear very soon.

Speaking to Republic TV, Pilot said, "We are ready to fight, not only are the MLAs with me, they are with people of Rajasthan too. Whatever I will do will be for the people and the state and rest assured, we will continue to fight for the people of Rajasthan. I will make my intent clear soon. I have the support, you cannot keep MLAs against their will for a long time. It’s a long haul."

