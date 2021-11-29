Umashankar Singh Says 'SP, BJP Dream Of Forming Govt In UP With Rejected Items Of BSP'

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has taken a dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) stating that they are dreaming of coming to power based on the strength of expelled leaders from the Mayawati-led party. BSP's newly appointed BSP legislature party leader Umashankar Singh said that the leaders were expelled from the party for their 'bad image'. Singh's remarks come after several BSP leaders, including its former legislature party leader Lalji Verma have joined other parties in the past.

Singh has also claimed that the leaders were also expelled due to complaints against them for 'illegally occupying land or about their involvement in other illegal activities.' He asserted that Mayawati 'never tolerates illegal activities' by anyone in the party and has rejected them.

"The BSP MLAs joining SP and BJP are the ones who have been expelled from BSP. And BSP supremo Mayawati has expelled them from the party because of their bad image in society. There were many complaints against them for illegally occupying land or about their involvement in other illegal activities," Singh told reporters here on Sunday night. "The BSP supremo never tolerates illegal activities of anyone," Singh said, stressing that all the leaders who are joining SP and BJP have been rejected by the Mayawati-led party.

In addition, Umashankar Singh also stated that the party has only emerged stronger after some of the leaders left the party. He was made the leader of the BSP legislature party a day after Mubarakpur MLA Shah Alam resigned as leader of the legislative party and also quit the party last week.

"'Other parties are decorating their bouquet with the rejected items of BSP and are planning to form the government in Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that the status of these people was created by the BSP.

Three BSP leaders join Congress

Meanwhile, three BSP leaders, including a former OSD of ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati, joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. A statement by the grand old party remarked that Ganga Ram, who has been the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to BSP supremo and former chief minister Mayawati, joined the party. The other two leaders inducted by the Congress include Shiv Puran Singh Chauhan from Ghazipur and Rajyavardhan Singh 'Raju' from Hardoi.

With PTI inputs

Image: PTI/Facebook - Umashankarsinghballia