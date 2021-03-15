Unable To Visit Bengal's Jhargram Due To Helicopter Snag, Amit Shah Holds Virtual Rally

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in West Bengal's Jhargram was disrupted on Monday after the helicopter he was about to board developed a technical snag. The senior BJP leader then addressed the rally virtually.

"I was going to come here for campaigning. Unfortunately, my helicopter was damaged and I couldn't come to see you. West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and our in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya are also present with me," Shah said in his virtual addresses to people in Jhargram. READ | Bengal polls: Congress releases 2nd list of candidates; scoffs at BJP for fielding 4 MPs

During the rally, Shah promised that after coming to power in West Bengal, the BJP government will build Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University in Jhargram, for the tribal community. He also said that under the 'Stand Up India' scheme, the forthcoming state government will allocate Rs 100 crore to help the tribal community become Aatmanirbhar.

In the last 10 yrs, the TMC govt has taken Bengal to new lows. Corruption, political violence, polarization, Hindus and SC/STs had to go to courts for celebrating their festivals - this is the sort of situation they have brought to the state, ruining development in the state: HM pic.twitter.com/1W78jeMISk — BJP (@BJP4India) March 15, 2021

Amit Shah was scheduled to launch Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra on Monday from Jhargram in honour of their contributions in the fight against British colonial rule, however, the technical issue led to a change in plans.

The former BJP national president is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state, with back-to-back rallies occupying his schedule as the saffron party builds momentum for the upcoming elections.

Last week PM Modi had culminated his mega rally at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata where he pushed 'Asol Parivartan' and countered the Mamata Banerjee-led Government. The rally had also seen the induction of actor Mithun Chakraborty into the saffron party.

Bengal polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200 seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.