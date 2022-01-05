'Unacceptable & Against Panjabiyat': Jakhar Contradicts Congress Over PM's Security Breach

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi led Punjab Government on Wednesday received severe criticism for lagging in making required security arrangements for PM Modi’s visit to the state, as political leaders from all ends including his own party have denounced the lapse on the state government’s end.

Cong VS Cong on PM Modi's security breach, Sunil Jakhar says 'Not Acceptable'

Criticising the Channi government, Senior Congress leader in the state who has been a vocal critic of his own party, Sunil Jakhar said that the breach of the security for Prime Minister is not ‘acceptable.’ He furthered his annoyance and stated that it was the state government’s duty to ensure safe passage to Prime Minister Modi for addressing BJP’s political rally in the state because that’s how a democracy functions.

“What has happened today is just not acceptable. It's against Panjabiyat. A secure passage for the Prime Minister of India to address BJP's political rally in Ferozpur should have been ensured. That’s how democracy works,” Jakhar wrote in a tweet on Thursday.

Sunil Jakhar, who was one of the potential candidates to take over the Chief ministerial charge in Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation is an open critic of the current Punjab government. On many occasions, the former president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee has openly criticised the Congress’ functioning in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade was halted midway on a flyover for 15-20 minutes near Hussainiwala, in Ferozepur district on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs has called the incident a security lapse and has demanded clarification from the Punjab government on the incident.

Akali Dal slams CM Channi govt over PM Modi's Security breach in Punjab

Lashing out at the CM Channi led Punjab government over dereliction on PM’s security protocol, opposition party Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema expressed that the security lapse of the country’s supreme leader is a matter of ‘serious concern’.

Further hitting out at the Punjab government, he said that the law and order situation in the state is in shambles and the state DGP is appointed for gaining political benefits.

Daljit Singh Cheema said, “It’s a serious concern that PM Modi’s cavalcade was stopped, we have been saying from the beginning that Punjab’s law and order are in shambles. The DGP is appointed here for political purposes. We have written to EC regarding DGP as well. Today what we are seeing with PM Modi is a consequence of not having regular DGP.”

Image: ANI/ PTI