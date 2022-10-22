'Unacceptable': Congress Washes Hands Off Shivraj Patil's 'Gita Teaches Jihad' Remark

Congress on Friday, October 21, distanced itself from its veteran leader and former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil's remark wherein he said that Jihad finds a mention not just in Quran but also in Bhagavad Gita and Christianity.

Congress General Secretary in-charge communication and Rajya Sabha MP, Jairam Ramesh called Shivraj Patil's remark "unacceptable", stating that "Bhagavad Gita is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation". Ramesh also shared an excerpt from Jawaharlal Nehru's Discovery of India wherein the former Prime Minister wrote on the "universality" of Gita.

My senior colleague Shivraj Patil reportedly made some comments on Bhagavad Gita that’s unacceptable. Subsequently, he clarified. @INCIndia’s stand is clear. Bhagavad Gita is a key foundational pillar of Indian civilisation. Here’s an excerpt from Nehru’s Discovery of India(p110) pic.twitter.com/rarJub7xTy — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 21, 2022

"Incidentally, I learned Bhagavad Gita in my early teens and have had a life-long fascination with it as a cultural and philosophical text, with a profound influence on Indian society over the ages," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Incidentally, I learned Bhagavad Gita in my early teens and have had a life-long fascination with it as a cultural & philosophical text, with a profound influence on Indian society over the ages. I wrote about this in my book The Light of Asia: The Poem that defined the Buddha. https://t.co/dLV7964JPQ — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 21, 2022

'Congress has crossed all limits': BJP slams Congress on Shivraj Patil's remark

Slamming Shivraj Patil, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla linked his comment to the Gujarat Assembly polls. The leader said, "Crossing all limits and not being outdone in Hindu hatred by AAP whose leaders like Gopal Italia and Rajendra Pal were seen abusing Mandir, Katha, seen abusing Krishna, Vishnu, Mahesh, in its hate and desperation for vote bank politics, Congress has crossed all limits."

"Shivraj Patil who had once coined Hindu terror/saffron terror has now compared Gita- the lessons given by Shri Krishna to Arjuna during the Mahabharata to Jihad. This is an affront, but not surprising", he added.

The BJP leader further elaborated saying, "This is not a coincidence, but an experiment for vote bank. This is the same Congress party that has said Hindu terror, and saffron terror. Rahul Gandhi has said LeT is not dangerous but the groups of Hindus are dangerous. Digvijaya Singh blamed 26/11 on Hindus. This party opposed Ram Mandir. This party questioned the existence of Shri Ram and gave an affidavit that Shri Ram does not exist. They are constantly making such statements to polarise a particular vote bank ahead of the Gujarat elections."

Congress' Shivaraj Patil stokes controversy

Congress' Shivaraj Patil on Thursday stoked a massive controversy when he said that Lord Krishna taught Jihad to Arjuna. Speaking at the launch of Congress leader Mohsina Kidwai's biography, Patil said, "It is said that there is a lot of discussion about Jihad in Islam. What we are working for in the Parliament, is it not for Jihad? We are working for an idea. The issue of Jihad arises when despite having pure ideas and taking all efforts, if someone doesn't understand, it is said that you should use power."

"It is not just mentioned in Quran Sharif. In Mahabharata, Krishna talked to Arjuna in a part of the Gita about Jihad. This is not just in the Quran Sharif or Gita," he added.

"Christians have written about this. Jesus Christ wrote that I have come here not to establish peace, but I have come here with the sword also. If someone is not able to understand after making all efforts to convince him and he comes with a weapon, you can't run away. You can't call it Jihad and can't call it a wrong thing too. This should not happen. One should not convince anyone with a weapon," Patil said at the book launch event.