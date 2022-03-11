Una's Tahliwal Turned Into Den Of Drugs: Mukesh Agnihotri

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said in the state Assembly on Friday that the Tahliwal area in Una district has become a den of drug trade. Speaking on a cut motion, Agnihotri said the Tahilwal area in his Haroli Assembly segment has become a market for "chitta".

Instead of checking the drug menace, the police personnel deployed in the Tahilwal chowki keep sitting there in a drunken condition during the evening, he alleged. A policy should be made to transfer police personnel after a year and a half, he added. Agnihotri said 11 people had burnt alive in an illegal firecrackers factory, which falls under the Tahilwal police chowki, but none of police personnel was suspended.

The leader of opposition asked why the area police failed to check the inflow of explosives in their area and why responsibility was not fixed for that. These instances will become poll issues, he added. Further, all police personnel, who are residents of Una district, have been posted in battalions, he added.

Agnihotri said the BJP had come to power in 2017 after raising the issue of the Gudiya rape case but till now as many as 1,397 rapes happened in the current BJP government. Speaking on law and order, he said 346 murders, 251 attempt to murder and 2,040 molestation cases were registered so far during the current BJP government, he added.

Alleging politicisation of police during the BJP government, he said 80,000 FIRs were registered so far during the present government. CPM MLA Rakesh Singha said as per Supreme Court orders, separate wings of the police should be made for law and order and investigation. Inder Dutt Lakhanpal raised the issue of undue delay in getting reports from forensic labs, which are required as evidence for solving various criminal cases.

