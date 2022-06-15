‘Uncalled For’: Amid Hours Of ED Grilling, Rahul Gandhi Launches Attack On Agnipath Scheme

Amid hours of grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rahul Gandhi tweeted on the 'uncalled for Agnipath scheme' on Wednesday. Underling how India was 'facing threats' on two fronts, the former Congress President attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for 'reducing the operational effectiveness' of the armed forces with the scheme.

"The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces," the Member of Parliament wrote in the tweet uploaded at 4.04 pm - the time he was given a break by the ED on the third consecutive day of his appearing before the central agency in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces.



The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2022

Agnipath scheme

On June 14, India unveiled a new scheme called 'Agnipath' for the recruitment of 45,000 soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill. The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveer'.

The age requirement for the 'Agniveers' is 17.5 to 21 years, and up to 25% of these recruits may be absorbed later for regular service. Both men and women are eligible. There is, however, little clarity on educational qualification certificates, though the University Grants Commission has also said it will try to accommodate the scheme into its degree system.

"The recruitments will begin within the next 90 days, and the first batch will be ready by July 2023," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, having announced the scheme, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it. “The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces,” Singh said.

Currently, the Army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years. The scheme is aimed at slashing the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been increasing rapidly.

The defence budget of Rs 5,25,166 crore for 2022-23 included Rs 1,19,696 crore for defence pensions. The allocation for revenue expenditure was Rs 2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes the expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.