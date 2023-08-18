Uncle Vs Nephew: BJP Prepares 'Vijay' Plan Against CM Bhupesh Baghel In Chhattisgarh Polls

The upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are set to witness a keenly anticipated political showdown, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveils its electoral strategy to reclaim lost ground in the state. With the election schedule for the 90-member Chhattisgarh assembly yet to be announced, the saffron party has taken a proactive approach by releasing its initial list of candidates for 21 seats, all of which were won by the Congress in 2018. As the BJP gears up for a potential resurgence, one name, in particular, is sparking intrigue: Vijay Baghel.

Vijay Baghel, a Member of Parliament from Chhattisgarh, has been prominently featured in the BJP's candidate lineup. What makes this choice noteworthy is his selection to contest from Patan, the same assembly constituency currently held by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. The decision to field Vijay Baghel from Patan holds profound implications. This move is not only a strategic play by the BJP but also sets the stage for an intriguing electoral battle, given that Vijay is Chief Minister's nephew.

The rivalry between uncle and nephew is not new. Vijay has already contested against his uncle on three occasions for the Patan seat. In the 2003 election, he ran as a candidate for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), facing defeat at the hands of Bhupesh Baghel. In a dramatic twist in 2008, Vijay switched his allegiance to the BJP and managed to defeat his uncle. However, the tables turned again in 2013 as Bhupesh secured a victory over his nephew. Notably, Vijay did not contest the 2018 elections.

Decoding BJP's 'Vijay' plan

Since 2003, Bhupesh Baghel has consistently contested from the Patan seat, indicating a high likelihood of his candidacy in the forthcoming elections as well. This will set the stage for a unique scenario—a fourth electoral face-off between the uncle and his nephew.

Decoding the BJP's strategic manoeuvre, it becomes evident that the 'Vijay' plan is well-calculated and multifaceted. Patan falls within the Durg Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh. The significance of this decision amplifies when analyzing the electoral dynamics within the larger constituency. In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress managed to secure victories in eight out of the nine assembly segments within the Durg constituency. As a natural progression, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were anticipated to sway in Congress's favour, considering the party's 2018 performance. However, a striking reversal occurred. Vijay, contesting from the Durg constituency, achieved a resounding victory by a margin of over 3.9 lakh votes, with an impressive 61% share of the total votes.

It remains to be seen whether the BJP's strategic decision to field Vijay Baghel in Patan will yield advantages for the saffron party in the forthcoming assembly elections, or if Chief Minister Baghel will once again emerge triumphant in Patan.