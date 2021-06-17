'Unconstitutional...' As Per LJP Constitution: Chirag Paswan To Drag Mutineers To EC, SC

Suffering a political coup staged by his paternal uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Thursday termed his uncle’s election as the LJP President ‘unconstitutional’. Paswan claimed that 99% of the party members are on his side and vowed to fight for his position in the party.

LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who recently deposed nephew Chirag Paswan as the party chief, was on Thursday declared the new national president of the party. As per sources, no other contender filed nomination papers till 3 pm and a formal announcement with regard to the election was made in the evening.

“Uncle’s appointment as LJP chief is unconstitutional,” said Paswan. “The country runs according to a constitution... if you don't follow it, you can’t any organization,” he added.

Chirag Paswan said, during the formation of the party, his father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, had stated the conditions for electing the LJP President. He also said that the 9 leaders who elected Paras as the party chief has been suspended.

“Only nine people were present in the meeting on Thursday, so how was the election possible? Elections held due to lack of information is against the constitution of our party. They do not even have the right to call a meeting,” he said.

Affirming faith in the Election Commission, Chirag Paswan said he would not hesitate to knock the doors of Supreme Court to save the party.

LJP family crisis

Earlier this week, Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of LJP national president after Paras called an emergency meeting of the party's national working committee. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

Notably, within a year of the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag is facing opposition from within the party. The five LJP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics passed away in October 2020.