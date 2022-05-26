Unconstitutional If True: WB Guv On Being Replaced With CM As State Varsities' Chancellor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday slammed the Trinamool Congress government after it announced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shall replace the Governor as Chancellor of all state universities.

In his first response to Republic, Dhankhar called it an "unconstitutional" step and said that he is "not intimated" by the Mamata government's announcement.

"I don't know, I am not intimated....but if something of this sort has been decided, it is unconstitutional," Dhankhar, who was unaware of the development, told Republic.

#BREAKING | 'It's unconstitutional,' says WB Governor Dhankhar to Republic in first response after Mamata govt announces CM shall replace Guv as state universities' Chancellor; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/Vmxhhpjcld pic.twitter.com/b2XUdmvYUS — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2022

West Bengal Guv to be replaced by CM Mamata Banerjee as Chancellor of state universities: State cabinet

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the state cabinet has given its nod to introduce a bill to make the Chief Minister chancellor of state-run universities.

"Today we have taken a decision that all state-run universities will have the CM - and not Governor - as the Chancellor. This will be taken to the Assembly for the Act to be amended," Basu said in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting.

Bharatiya Janata Party, the main Opposition in the state called the government's move unprecedented. Senior BJP leader Shishir Bajoria said, "West Bengal government and honourable Chief Minister have to keep in mind that it is one of the states of the Republic of India and is governed by the Indian Constitution. Anyone's whims and fancies do not work."

He added, "She may not like a particular individual who points out fault, and basically, the Tanashahi they do in the state...but at the end of the day, they have to fall in line with the constitution. The chancellor of the universities is the governor of the state, and that cannot be changed. "

Dhankhar accuses Mamata govt of appointing VCs of 25 state varsities without his approval

In January, Dhankhar had accused Mamata Banerjee of appointing vice-chancellors of 25 state universities without his nod. The TMC, however, had asserted that the governor should have approved the VCs and if he refused, the Educational Department has the power to go ahead with its decision.

"Education Environ -- 'Law of ruler, not rule of law'. VCs of 24 (now 25) Universities appointed illegally without Chancellor approval," Dhankhar tweeted.