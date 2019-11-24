Uncowed Sanjay Raut Comes Up With Fresh Assessment; Argues That BJP Is 'trapped'

Ahead of the hearing of Supreme Court, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut lashed out at Ajit Pawar stating that he has committed a sin by going behind NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's back. The SC will hear the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state at 11:30 AM on Sunday. He further said tha Ajit Pawar took false documents to Raj Bhawan and the governor accepted those documents. Stating that the Sena-NCP-Cong can prove the majority promptly, Raut said,

"Ajit Pawar took false documents to Raj Bhawan yesterday & the governor accepted those documents. Even if today, Governor asks us to prove the majority, we can do it right now. 49 NCP MLAs are with us."

Furious Raut had on Saturday slammed the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Raut stated, "I thought that the governor has come from RSS will have a good knowledge of the law. The way oath was administered in secret, does not glorify the politics."

READ: Sharad Pawar dials Congress' Ahmed Patel after crucial meeting with NCP MLAs: Sources

'BJP trapped in their own game now'

Raut further said that BJP's 'wrong' step will not have any outcome as Sharad Pawar is the national leader and 165 MLAs are with Shiv Sena, Congress & NCP. "The November 30 deadline which has been given to the BJP to prove the majority in the Legislative Assembly is only to enable defections." Asserting that BJP is trapped in their own game, Raut said,

"CBI, ED, Income Tax Department and Police are the four main party workers of BJP. The present Governor is also their worker. But BJP has got trapped in their own game now. It's the beginning of their end. It was a black Saturday"

READ: Maharashtra politics LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress plea

READ: Inside Scoop: Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP to file a petition SC, seek urgent hearing

Maharashtra govt hearing in Supreme Court



After Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pulled off the biggest surprise by swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress challenged the decision of the Governor and filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The SC will hear the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state at 11:30 AM on Sunday. As per sources, Congress leader Kapil Sibal will represent the Sena-Cong-NCP in front of the three-judge bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The parties have contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly and are demanding immediate floor test.

READ: Sanjay Raut slams Governor of Maharahtra; Says 'This does not glorify politics'