Under-fire Bhagwant Mann To Seek Trust Vote On Sept 22, Six Months Post Becoming Punjab CM

Under fire over allegations of him being deplaned in Germany, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann decided to seek a vote of confidence on September 22. However, he attributed this move to BJP's alleged attempt to poach AAP legislators in Punjab. In a video message on Monday, Mann thanked all the MLAs for reposing faith in him. While a trust vote is usually held under the direction of the Governor or the judiciary, this is perceived as a move to corner BJP. A trust vote was held in similar circumstances in Delhi and Jharkhand recently.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann remarked, "They tried to contact our MLAs and lured them with money and other things so that the popular government elected by the people with a huge mandate can be broken. But perhaps they don't know that when elections were going on in Punjab, opposition parties offered a lot of money. But people turned down money and other allurements and reposed faith in me. Truth is one thing that has no price in any currency in the world."

"The MLAs of Punjab stood like a rock with the people of Punjab. To show this vote of confidence legally, we are convening a special session of the Assembly on Thursday, the 22nd. The elected MLAs of Punjab are committed to realise the dream of Rangla Punjab," he added. On September 14, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that BJP approached 10 AAP MLAs in Punjab and offered them Rs.25 crore each to switch sides.

इन्होंने Punjab के AAP MLAs को करोड़ों का लालच देकर Govt तोड़ने की कोशिश की



22 Sept को Assembly का Special Session बुला, विश्वास मत हासिल करके साबित करेंगे कि सभी MLA पंजाब के साथ खड़े हैं



वो रँगला पंजाब बनाने की लड़ाई में किसी लालच को बीच में नहीं आने देंगे



-CM @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/3HdEJoMxga — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 19, 2022

Allegation against Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann's announcement came in for a lot of criticism from the Shiromani Akali Dal. Taking to Twitter, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal opined, "CM Bhagwant Mann should not enact the drama of a confidence vote as bribery allegations can only be verified by an inquiry of CBI or HC and no purpose can be achieved by calling a special session of Vidhan Sabha. This is a diversionary tactic to take attention away from the Germany fiasco". Badal asserted that the CM should go for a probe if he is not afraid.

The controversy came to the fore when Badal cited a media report claiming that Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight that was scheduled to depart from Frankfurt. While an unnamed co-passenger quoted in the said news item asserted that the Punjab CM wasn't allowed to board the aircraft as he was in an inebriated state, AAP dubbed it fake news. It referred to an official statement by Lufthansa that read, "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change".