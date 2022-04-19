Under Fire, K V Thomas Asserts Congress Chief Should Be A Gandhi, Backs Rahul For Post

Under fire for attending a CPI(M) seminar, senior Congress leader K V Thomas came to the defence of the Gandhi family on Tuesday, expressing his support for Rahul Gandhi as the next party president. Countering fellow Congressman PJ Kurien's statements against the Gandhi scion, the leader asserted that without the support of the Gandhi family, the party may wither off.

Discussing his good relationship with party president Sonia Gandhi and ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi, Thomas stated, "Unfortunately Rahul is taking a different attitude. I am not angry with him. I am only pained."

Expressing concern over the possible rise in cases of communal violence in the absence of Congress K V Thomas added, "On these grounds, we have been demanding that Rahul Gandhi or any member of the family should take leadership, either Priyanka can take it. Madam Gandhi is naturally acceptable to everybody. But because of the health reasons, she can't come forward."

Notably, Kurien, who is one of the dissenting members of the Congress had snubbed Rahul Gandhi in a recent interview accusing him of 'dictating terms'. “After running away from party responsibilities following the Lok Sabha defeat in 2019, he is still dictating terms in the party, which is unfair. The party needs a powerful president,” Kurien said in an interview with a vernacular magazine.

K V Thomas defies Congress, attends CPI(M) seminar

It is also important to mention that K V Thomas' staunch defense of the Gandhi family comes at a time when the disciplinary committee of the Congress is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide his fate. On Saturday, K V Thomas denounced the 'ideological position' of the Congress and took part in a national seminar organized by the CPI(M) in Kannur. In the program, the Congress leader hailed Marxist veteran and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as the 'pride of Kerala', evoking the KPCC's ire.

KPCC Chief and party's Kannur strongman, K Sudhakaran, has slammed the AICC member, alleging that his decision to attend the event was "pre-planned" and said he would be shown the door. The state unit has written to party chief Sonia Gandhi recommending "strict and befitting disciplinary action" against him.

With Thomas facing expulsion threats from his party leaders, CM Vijayan has hinted that the CPI(M) may give asylum to the veteran Congressman, asserting that "nothing will happen to him".

(With agency inputs)