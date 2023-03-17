'Under One-year Rule Of AAP, Punjab had Plunged Into Economic Mess': Cong's Partap Bajwa

Senior Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa On Thursday, March 16, hit out at Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. Launching an unsparing attack on AAP, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa asserted that under the one-year rule of AAP, Punjab had plunged into an economic mess and law and order has completely collapsed.

Speaking about the increasing crime rate in the state, Bajwa said, "The crime rate in Punjab had risen ever since the AAP had come to power in the state. The state has become a gangland in real and even today, the Chandigarh police officials have only arrested members of some notorious gang, who had hatched a plot to execute a crime in Punjab."

Further, he also listed some of the gravest crimes that took place last year.

An RPG attack on the Intelligence headquarters in Mohali

The murder of Sidhu Moose Wala

False claims by CM Bhagwant Mann on Goldy Brar’s arrest,

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla’s killing, gangster Deepak Tinu escaped

Ajnala violence.

'Smoothly functioning health system in Punjab was ruined to replicate faulty healthcare in Delhi: Congress

Bajwa further sought answers from the state government on what stopped it from providing Rs 1,000 per month to women above the age of 18 as promised during the election campaign.

He said, "On the outstanding debt, the LoP said the fiscal health of the state had suffered irreparable damages, but the AAP was squandering taxpayers’ money on false publicity with front-page advertisements."

Bajwa alleged that the smoothly functioning health system in Punjab was ruined to replicate faulty healthcare in Delhi. “Without hiring the manpower or uplifting the infrastructure, health centres, and dispensaries in Punjab were renamed after the Aam Aadmi Party,” he claimed.

Notably, Bajwa and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been demanding the resignation of Bhagwant Mann over the deterioration in law and order in the state.