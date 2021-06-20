Under PM Modi's Guidance, BJP Workers Making Crucial Contribution To Combat COVID: Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday held a review meeting with national vice presidents of the party. Discussions were held on “Service Hi Sangathan”, “Vaccination Drive” and other programs. JP Nadda in the meeting said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi every party worker is contributing to its full potential to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

आज भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सभी राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्षों के साथ “सेवा ही संगठन”, “वैक्सिनेशन ड्राइव” व अन्य कार्यक्रमों पर समीक्षा बैठक की।



आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन में हमारा हर एक कार्यकर्ता कोविड संक्रमण के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में अपना योगदान दे रहा है। pic.twitter.com/AptyWIA23G — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 20, 2021

The BJP earlier had announced that under the “Service Hi Sangathan” scheme women and youth workers in two lakh neighborhoods and villages will be trained to provide relief to people amid the COVID-19 crisis. On June 12, JP Nadda also called for creating the 'Mera booth, vaccination yukt' program a mass movement.

Nadda calls for virtual state executive council meetings

National BJP President on June 14 sent directives to all party state unit chiefs to hold state executive council meetings virtually from June 21 to June 30 to discuss various matters, including the upcoming Assembly polls. Nadda wrote a letter which was addressed to all party unit chiefs, containing a set of instructions for them. The instructions mentioned decisions on the opening and closing sessions, condolence motion, discussions on the upcoming Assembly elections, discussion on the "Sewa Hi Sangathan" campaign, and other activities.

