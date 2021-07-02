Under PM Modi's Leadership, NDA Will Ensure All-round Development Of Puducherry: JP Nadda

On Thursday, July 1, BJP national president JP Nadda said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the all-around development of Puducherry will be ensured by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Nadda took to Twitter to share the information of his meet with Puducherry MLAs. He had quoted, "Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry today. We are grateful to the people of Puducherry for giving us such a mandate. We assure that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government will ensure all-round development of Puducherry".

A delegation of MLAs from Puducherry met Nadda in the national capital, during which he made a statement on PM Modi's guidance and development of the Union Territory. The delegation comprised the Pudducherry BJP president and BJP as well as independent MLAs.

The visiting delegation included Speaker 'Embalam' R Selvam, BJP Pudducherry president V Saminathan, A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, A K Sai J Saravana Kumar, PML Kalyan Sundaram, Richards Johnkumar, M Sivasankar, G Ashok Srinivas, VP Ramalingam and RB Ashok Babu.

A delegation of MLAs from Puducherry meets PM

Earlier on July 1, the delegation of MLAs from Puducherry met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where PM discussed the efforts for the Union Territory's overall development.

Prime Minister took to Twitter to inform about the meet. In a tweet, PM Modi quoted, "Met a delegation of MLAs from Puducherry. Discussed the various efforts for Puducherry's all-around development."

The victory of the NDA government

On June 27, after two months the NDA government had emerged victorious in the Union Territory, five Ministers were sworn into the CM NR Rangaswamy's cabinet by Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. A Namassivayam, K Lakshminarayanan, C Djeacoumar, Chandira Priyanga, and A K Sai J Saravana Kumar were the five ministers who sworn in at the Raj Nivas.

After a 41-year gap, a woman member, Chandira Priyanga was seen being sworn in. Renuka Appadurai was the last woman to be a part of the Puducherry Cabinet was Congress' and had held the Education portfolio from 1980 to 1983 in the DMK-Congress coalition government.

The Puducherry Assembly polls were held on April 6 with a voter turnout of 81.69 per cent.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI)