Reflecting the unease in BJP over Nalin Kateel's description of Rahul Gandhi as a "drug addict", former CM BS Yediyurappa hit out at the party's Karnataka unit president. Speaking to reporters in Sindagi on Wednesday, he affirmed that no one should speak in this manner against any leader. Moreover, Yediyurappa stated that he would speak to Kateel to understand his rationale behind making such a statement.

BS Yediyurappa remarked, "No one should speak like that. I will talk to him to know what the background was behind such a statement. There was no need to speak that way."

A day earlier, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar maintained that it was essential to be respectful in politics and sought an apology from his BJP counterpart. Meanwhile, Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao lambasted the language used by the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha MP and asserted that it reflected the culture of BJP. Moreover, he stressed that Kateel had no right to make such frivolous statements about a member of the Gandhi family and asked the saffron party to immediately sack him.

Karnataka BJP chief's remarks draw ire

Nalin Kateel's remarks were preceded by a tweet by Karnataka Congress in which it claimed that people of India are suffering as PM Modi is ‘angootha chhaap’ (illiterate person). After a considerable uproar, the party withdrew this tweet and Shivakumar stressed that "civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse". Addressing a party meeting on Tuesday, Kateel attacked the Sonia Gandhi-led party over the derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister.

The Karnataka BJP chief said, "This is the lowest standard of politics. They have used derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister of this nation. Not only do the people of India love Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, even the President of America also respects Narendra Modiji."