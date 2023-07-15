'Unethical Politics': Haryana CM Slams AAP's 'blame Game' On Yamuna Overflow

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for accusing the Haryana government of causing the flood-like situation in parts of Delhi by releasing water in the Yamuna from its Hathnikund barrage. Khattar stated that politicising natural calamities is "unethical" and emphasised that the water release from the barrage was beyond their control.

"The flood is a natural calamity and politics should not be done on it. We cannot control water in the barrage. Water will automatically release from the barrage once it crosses the limit. The Yamuna had 1 lakh cusecs of water, which suddenly increased to 3.70 lakh cusecs the next day. As far as the release of water is concerned, we have told Arvind Kejriwal that we can control a limited amount of water in the barrage," CM Khattar told reporters in Delhi on Friday.

"The capacity of the barrage is one lakh cusecs and it is difficult to stop the water above this level,” he said, adding that the excessive flow of water has also adversely affected many parts of Haryana. "Harayana is severely affected due to rains and the flood in Yamuna is going to impact Karnal, Sonipat and Panipat regions first and then Delhi so CM Kejriwal should not allege that more water has been released than permitted," he said.

When Kejriwal fails to find my solution, he starts playing blame game: Khattar

CM Khattar took a dig at Kejriwal, highlighting a pattern where Haryana becomes a scapegoat whenever Delhi faces challenges. He pointed out that whenever Kejriwal fails to find solutions to problems like pollution or water scarcity, he resorts to playing the blame game.

"It seems that Haryana has become a nightmare for Kejriwal whenever Delhi is in trouble... Be it a pollution issue, water issue or any other, when Arvind Kejriwal fails to find any solution, he starts playing the blame game. Doing politics even on natural calamities is totally unethical,” he said.

According to the government data as of July 14, the recent floods in Haryana caused significant damage and claimed the lives of at least 20 people, according to government figures. The rain-related incidents have also affected a crop area of 1.49 lakh acres.

AAP's blame game

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh had alleged that the Haryana government was responsible for the flood-like situation in Delhi by releasing water from the Hathnikund barrage into the Yamuna canal. Singh alleged that water was intentionally diverted towards Delhi, while the east and west canals that flow to Uttar Pradesh and within Haryana remained dry.

Meanwhile, another AAP leader Somnath Bharti termed the flood-like situation in Delhi a "BJP-made disaster". "The east and west canals that flow to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are completely dry. The water flow has been diverted towards Delhi purposely,” Bharti alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)